Brother of Cowboys QB Dies at 31

(Newser) – Jace Prescott, a former offensive lineman at Northwestern State and older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday. The Cowboys announced the death, CBS Sports reports, but did not give the cause. "He was a great kid who dominated games," Jace Prescott's high school football coach in Louisiana said, per the Shreveport Times. "He was a pleasure to coach—as were all the Prescott boys." The athletic director at Northwestern State said he was a "great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute," per CNN.

An uncle said Prescott, 31, died at home in Orange, Texas. The Prescott brothers—along with the eldest, Tad—appeared in a "Champions of Chunky" commercial last year for Campbell Soup. Dak Prescott, who has played four seasons for the Cowboys, once said: "I'm playing for my brothers. Also for my grandmas, aunts, uncles, dad and friends ... anybody who helped me get in this position." (Read more obituary stories.)

