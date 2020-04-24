Under Attack, Woman Maneuvers Fox Into Pot

(Newser) – A fox that was attacking a Maine woman quickly found its goose was cooked when she wrestled into a pot meant for scalding chickens. Eliza Ruth Watson, 37, of Gray, tried to scare the fox away while she was gardening Thursday, the AP reports. Instead, the animal ran toward her. The fox bit Watson's hand, and she grabbed it by the neck to keep it from biting her again. After a struggle, she found a pot used to scald birds for plucking, shoved the fox in, and closed the lid.

story continues below

She then called 911. An ambulance took Watson to a hospital, where her cuts were cleaned, and she was given the rabies vaccine as a precaution. "I was wearing yard gloves, thank goodness, or I really would have been injured," she later said, per the Kennebec Journal. Game wardens trapped the fox, and its remains are being tested for rabies. "At the hospital, people kept asking, 'Are you the one who wrestled the fox?'" Watson said.