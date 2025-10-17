Father Accused of Murder Is Running for Sheriff

An Arkansas father accused of killing his daughter's alleged abuser is running for sheriff while awaiting his murder trial, saying he has seen the failures of law enforcement in his rural county. Aaron Spencer, an Army veteran and farmer, announced his candidacy this month in Lonoke County a year after authorities say he shot and killed a man who had been out on bond after being charged with numerous sexual offenses against his underage daughter, the AP reports.

Spencer has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and is out on bond while awaiting a trial set for early next year. His attorneys do not deny that their client shot and killed Michael Fosler, 67, but maintain he acted within the law to protect his child from a predator.