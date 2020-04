(Newser) – The bad milestones keep coming in the coronavirus pandemic. The number of confirmed cases in the US topped 1 million Tuesday afternoon, according to stats kept by Johns Hopkins University. That accounts for roughly a third of all reported cases in the world, notes the Washington Post. The stat comes with a now-familiar caveat: It is surely an undercount because it encompasses only confirmed cases, and less than 2% of the US population has been tested for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the US had more than 57,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, notes NPR, another figure thought to be undercounted. (Work on a vaccine continues, and one at Oxford is generating the most buzz of late.)