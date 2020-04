Report: NFL Chief Has Reduced Salary to $0

(Newser) – Commissioner Roger Goodell has reduced his salary to $0 and other NFL employees will be taking pay cuts or furloughs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Goodell, who makes upward of $30 million a year from salaries and bonuses, voluntarily had his salary reduced this month, a person familiar with the move tells the AP on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the move publicly. The league also is implementing tiered reductions in base salary, beginning with the pay period ending May 22. The reduction will be 5% for workers up to the manager's level, 7% for directors, 10% for vice presidents, 12% for senior vice presidents, and 15% for executive vice presidents.

In a memo sent to league office staffers, Goodell also said no employee earning a base salary of less than $100,000 will be affected by these reductions, and no employee’s salary will be reduced below $100,000 by the reductions. He said the league is still planning for a full 2020 season, but the pandemic has forced it to make some difficult decisions. "It is clear that the economic effects will be deeper and longer lasting than anyone anticipated and that their duration remains uncertain," Goodell said in the memo, per CNN. "The downturn has affected all of us, as well as our fans, our business partners, and our clubs." He said the furlough program will become effective May 8, and those being furloughed will keep medical and dental benefits.

