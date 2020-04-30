(Newser) – A 45-year-old mail carrier and mom of a 14-year-old is dead in Indianapolis after being gunned down on the job. The New York Times reports Angela Summers was killed Monday afternoon while delivering mail, and a 21-year-old man has been arrested. One man in the neighborhood where Summers was shot tells the Indianapolis Star that he was in his yard Monday and heard profanity, "angry words," and then "the pop of gunfire." Another local resident, 19-year-old Alondra Salazar, says she was inside her home when she also heard a loud noice, then knocking. When she opened her door, she says she saw a bloodied, "hyperventilating" Summers on her porch, with mail, a small container of hand sanitizer, and a can of pepper spray scattered around her. Salazar called 911 and tried to keep Summers calm, though she said she lost it when the wounded woman "said something about her kid."

The Marion County Coroner says she died of a gunshot wound to the chest, per FOX59. The cops are so far mum on a motive, but a Facebook post by the National Association of Letter Carriers says Summers "was shot by a customer who was upset over his mail being held at the post office for a dog issue." A local NALC rep tells the Star that mail is usually suspended if a residence receives three dog complaints. "There had been a long-standing issue with dogs" at a local residence, he notes. Tony Cushingberry was arrested Tuesday for "alleged involvement" in Summers' death; charges are pending. The Star reports that in Facebook posts made on Saturday Summers wrote about having to spray a "nasty" dog twice, and said she felt "seriously unsafe" after the family that owned the dog threatened her over their halted mail service; the posts do not identify which residence she was referring to. (Read more shooting stories.)

