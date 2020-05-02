'Joey Pants' Is Severely Injured While Out for a Walk

(Newser) – Joe Pantoliano nearly got taken out, and no wiseguys were involved. The beloved Sopranos actor was out for a walk with his family Friday when a Porsche slammed into him and inflicted serious damage, his wife Nancy Sheppard tells TMZ; she says another car T-boned the Porsche right into him. Pantoliano was rushed to a Connecticut hospital, looked over, and eventually allowed to return home, where he's said to have chest trauma and a severe head injury. But the TMZ report is upbeat and shows an Instagram photo of Pantoliano smiling and giving a thumbs up as he shows off his head gash.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes," the photo caption reads. "Keep them coming! We'll be reading them to him to help him get better!" The New Jersey-born actor had just posted a touching video of a rainbow near his home before the accident, Fox News reports. "Look at that rainbow," Pantoliano says in the clip. "How do you like that beauty. And all my little rainbows ahead of me," he adds, panning over to his family. In case you don't know him well, Pantoliano's IMDB page includes credits in everything from Risky Business to Midnight Run to The Matrix and the Bad Boys movies. (Read more car accident stories.)

