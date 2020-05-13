On This Airline, Passengers Must Ask Permission to Pee

(Newser) – Among the changes coming to Ryanair: Passengers will have to ask to pee. Lining up for any on-board toilet will be prohibited, according to the European budget airline, which plans to restore 40% of its flights by July 1 so long as the government and health regulations in place at the time allow that. Instead, "toilet access will be made available to individual passengers upon request," reads a Tuesday statement, per USA Today.

Passengers will also be "undergoing temperature checks at airport entry and wearing face masks/coverings at all times in the terminal and on board aircraft," the airline says, adding that social distancing in airport and onboard settings "will be encouraged where it is possible." Ryanair is currently operating about 30 daily flights between the UK, Ireland, and Europe, but hopes that number will skyrocket to 1,000 by July. (Read more Ryanair stories.)

