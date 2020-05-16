Mom Arrested Face-Down After Not Wearing Mask

(Newser) – A mom, a virus mask, and New York City cops—it was enough to ignite trouble Wednesday and send another viral video into the world. Police say officers were handing out masks in the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center subway station when they encountered Kaleemah Rozier, 22, and told her to wear the mask that was around her neck, WABC reports. Rozier allegedly ripped into them, threatening to "cough on all of you," and was escorted out twice with a young child before reentering by another staircase. When police engaged her a third time, she's heard on video saying "Don't touch me, don't touch me," and seen slapping an officer's hand away when he tries to grab her.

Three officers were on her in a heartbeat, per the New York Post. "C'mon, she got a kid with her, she got a baby with her—that's too much, man," a witness is heard saying. But officers soon had her face-down on the ground amid general shouting and cursing in the station. Police say she was later charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and harassment. Cops insist her own behavior led to her arrest, but Mayor Bill de Blasio seemed to see the other side: "To say the least, whatever else was going on in that video, whatever else was happening in that moment, we should never have a situation where a mom with her child ends up under arrest for that kind of offense," he said. "It's just not right." (Read more NYPD stories.)

