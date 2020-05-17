Chinese Ambassador Found Dead in Home

(Newser) – The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating, though Israeli media were reporting that Du Wei appeared to have died of natural causes in his sleep, per the BBC. Du, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and the BBC notes that he had to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

The ambassador's death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak. Du categorized Pompeo's attacks as "absurd comments" in a response in the Jerusalem Post. Du previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine. He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom were not in Israel. Israel enjoys good relations with China, reports the AP.