Gov. Cuomo Has Message for Leagues: 'Do It! Do It!'

(Newser) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says teams in his state can return to their facilities for training after a pause of more than two months, the AP reports. "Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps," the Democratic governor said during a news conference Sunday. The New York City area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the US by the coronavirus pandemic, but COVID-19 deaths and new infections in the state have been trending downward. Major League Baseball, the NBA, and the NHL are discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players' unions.

"I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena—do it! Do it!" Cuomo said. "Work out the economics, if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It’s a return to normalcy. So we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible. And we'll work with them to make sure that can happen." Newsday reports that the New York Yankees and New York Mets are planning to resume spring training—or is it summer training?—at their respective sites in Florida.