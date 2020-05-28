Japan Theme Parks Can Reopen, But Screaming Is Banned

(Newser) – Riders may soon be able to enjoy the terrifying Takabashi ride at Japan's Fuji-Q Highland amusement park again—but they will be urged to wear masks and refrain from screaming during its 121-degree drop. The country's theme park operators have released new guidelines for reopening as Japan eases coronavirus restrictions, CNN reports. Visitors will be asked to wear masks at all times and refrain from screaming, shouting, or cheering on rides. "Ghosts lurking in haunted houses should maintain a healthy distance from their 'victims,'" the new guidelines state, per AFP.

The guidelines say conversations with guests should remain short and mascots should avoid high-fiving kids. "As a new style of customer service, even when you're wearing a mask, you can use a combination of smiley eyes, hand gestures, etc., to communicate with visitors," the guidelines released by an association of more than 30 theme park operators state. Japan fully lifted its state of emergency Monday, but some amusement parks, including Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Japan, haven't set a date for reopening yet. Fuji-Q Highland is now welcoming guests again, but only outdoor attractions are open and entry has been restricted to visitors from the four nearest prefectures. (Read more Japan stories.)

