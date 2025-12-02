Mila Kunis' Unlikely Role: Head of Homeowners Association

In the course of plugging her new movie—Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery—Mila Kunis gave a wide-ranging interview to the Wall Street Journal that includes an odd reveal:
- "I'm the head of the homeowners association in our neighborhood. I take the complaints. If you have a complaint about someone's trash or if you have a noise complaint, you complain to me."
The 42-year-old, who lives in Los Angeles with husband Ashton Kutcher and their two children, says neighbors take it in stride when they realize who their complaint-taker is. "They're desensitized—it is LA," she says. "The funnier part is when I have to call someone to look at the road because it is eroding or something, and then they show up and start laughing. I'm like, 'I know this is ridiculous, but please, can you give me a quote on this?'" Read the full interview, in which she says she'd be fine with her children entering showbiz if they want. Or check out Architectural Digest for a peek at their home, a restored farmhouse on six acres.