Miley Cyrus Is Engaged

Miley Cyrus is going to walk down the aisle a second time. The pop star, 33, is engaged to musician Maxx Morando, 27, after four years of dating, reports People . The engagement came to light on Monday when Cyrus was spotted wearing a 14-karat diamond ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash film premiere in Los Angeles, notes Page Six . Cyrus was previously wed to actor Liam Hemsworth for less than a year in 2018-19.

Morando, currently the drummer for the band Liily, has also contributed to Cyrus' music, co-writing and producing several tracks on her most recent albums. Cyrus has previously brushed off the six-year age gap between them, while noting some differences. "He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Honestly, he's raised our dog off Reddit. I'm like, 'Are you sure we're supposed to be doing this?' And he's like, 'On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.'"