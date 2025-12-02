DeGeneres Back to US? Brits Have Some Thoughts

As the rumors swirl, along with a little ribbing about UK winters
Posted Dec 2, 2025 3:22 PM CST
DeGeneres Back to US? Brits Have Some Thoughts
Portia de Rossi, left, and Ellen DeGeneres at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2018.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi famously moved to Britain last year, with the former TV host saying it was because of President Trump's election win. Now, rumors are swirling that the pair will be moving back to the US because they miss sunny California and their friends. How legit are those rumors? They first surfaced in the Daily Mail, "so take all this with a few pinches of salt," writes Arwa Mahdawi at the Guardian. Still, that hasn't stopped Mahdawi and other Brits from poking a little fun.

  • "I understand being homesick, but you lose a bit of street cred if you flee creeping fascism only to run straight back to it because you're not used to being a bit chilly," writes Mahdawi. "As my mother would say: just put on another jumper, Ellen! Abandon your weird American ideas about how the sky ought to be blue."

  • In the UK Times, Kevin Maher takes some obligatory shots—"poor little Hollywood millionaires, are their tootsies getting cold in their Fendi wellies?"—before sounding a note of empathy because he, too, has lived in the same Cotswolds region. To "paraphrase the bible, let he who has actually experienced a so-called Cotswolds winter cast the first stone. And I have, and so I won't." The problem isn't so much the cold as the mud, which is "everywhere," he adds. "And so my heart goes out to DeGeneres. I feel she was sold a lie."
  • American pundits were weighing in , too. "Like, seriously, half of America has a harsher winter than the one that the (UK) gets," writes Keagan Kelly at Cracked. "If DeGeneres ever spent a single Christmas in upstate New York, she'd probably come out of the experience talking about it like she's Tiny Tim Cratchit."

