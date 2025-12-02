DeGeneres Back to US? Brits Have Some Thoughts

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi famously moved to Britain last year, with the former TV host saying it was because of President Trump's election win. Now, rumors are swirling that the pair will be moving back to the US because they miss sunny California and their friends. How legit are those rumors? They first surfaced in the Daily Mail, "so take all this with a few pinches of salt," writes Arwa Mahdawi at the Guardian. Still, that hasn't stopped Mahdawi and other Brits from poking a little fun.

"I understand being homesick, but you lose a bit of street cred if you flee creeping fascism only to run straight back to it because you're not used to being a bit chilly," writes Mahdawi. "As my mother would say: just put on another jumper, Ellen! Abandon your weird American ideas about how the sky ought to be blue."