Reflecting on Pain, Apple Adds to Donations

(Newser) – Apple will be donating money to combat discrimination, CEO Tim Cook said, but that's just the start. "We have to reexamine our own views and actions in light of a pain that is deeply felt but too often ignored," Cook wrote in a memo to employees after protests began in many US cities. "George Floyd's death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a ‘normal’ future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice." Employees had said they were troubled by discrimination in their communities, Bloomberg reports. Among the groups the company will donate to is the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit; Apple will match employees' gifts 2-1 during June.

Other companies announced donations, including: