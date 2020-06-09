These Are the Best Movies Released Since Theaters Closed

(Newser)
–
Believe it or not, a lot of new films have been released since movie theaters were shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic—and a lot of good films. They have arrived by streaming service, cable television, on-demand, drive-in, and even Instagram. But the movies have kept coming. Here are some of the favorites of AP film writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr:
- Driveways: A gracefully understated film about about next-door neighbors—one an 8-year-old boy (Lucas Jaye), the other a retired Korean war veteran (Brian Dennehy, in one of his last performances)—who become unlikely friends, Andrew Ahn's exquisitely gentle little movie has felt blessedly nourishing this spring. (Available for digital rental.) —Coyle
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always: Eliza Hittman’s quiet, sharp, and deeply felt drama about a teenage girl in rural Pennsylvania who must travel to New York to get an abortion is the kind of film that burrows deep into your being and stays with you long after. Newcomers Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder capture the unease of simply existing in their teenage bodies when the world sees them only as objects to be possessed and controlled. (Available for digital rental) —Bahr