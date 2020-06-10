McEnany: Trump's Buffalo Tweet Asks Key Questions

(Newser) – Many GOP lawmakers had no comment regarding President Trump's Tuesday tweet pushing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the 75-year-old man injured after being shoved by Buffalo police may have been an "ANTIFA provocateur." White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wasn't so mum. When asked about the tweet on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, McEnany offered what the Hill calls a "full-throated defense." She said Trump "was raising questions based on a report that he saw, there are questions that need to be asked, and every case we can't jump on one side without looking at all of the facts at play."

Politico reports McEnany also stated that the protester, Martin Gugino, had tweeted against police in the past, and she pointed out that the full Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team resigned after the two officers who pushed Gugino were hit with assault charges. "We need to ask why those officers resigned, what happened, what facts were on the ground, and the president was just raising some of those questions," McEnany said. Axios notes the conspiracy has been sourced to the far-right blog Conservative Treehouse and was picked up by One America News Network, whose report apparently caught Trump's eye, as his tweet referenced @OANN. (Read more Kayleigh McEnany stories.)

