Angelina Jolie: Split From Brad Pitt the 'Right Decision'

(Newser) – Angelina Jolie sat down with Vogue for an interview mostly about her work as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. But given that she is, in fact, Angelina Jolie, her comments about divorcing Brad Pitt were catching most of the attention. Some highlights:

On Pitt: “I separated for the well-being of my family," she says of her high-profile breakup in 2019. "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.” Jolie didn't elaborate.

On her UN work: “I see a lack of will to protect and defend basic human rights, and a lack of diplomacy and accountability," she says. "But on the other hand, I also see amazing generosity towards refugees in many countries and extraordinary strength and resilience from refugees themselves." And a reason for hope: "Just five conflicts account for two-thirds of all cross-border displacement—Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar. Change the dynamic there, and we change the picture for global displacement.”