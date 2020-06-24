Judge Makes Ruling on Accused Wendy's Arsonist

(Newser) – A woman accused of torching the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed will be released—under certain conditions, WSB-TV reports. A judge said Wednesday that Natalie White, 29, can be released on a $10,000 bond if she stays under house arrest and wears an ankle monitor. White was arrested Tuesday in Atlanta outside her attorney's office after law enforcement agencies traced her to an office park, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Good things happen when great law enforcement officers coordinate their efforts and work together to apprehend dangerous suspects," said the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office. White's attorney, Drew Findling, says she worked with authorities to arrange her arrest and isn't guilty of setting the blaze.

He also says she knew Brooks: "She did know him," says Findling. "They did have a close relationship." Brooks is seen in police video footage saying he'd been with a girlfriend named Natalie White, but attorneys for the Brooks family are punting: "We are unaware of any connection between the Natalie White that was arrested for arson and the Natalie White mentioned by Rayshard Brooks in the bodycam video," they say. "The only person who could answer questions regarding any connection they may have had is Natalie White." Protesters assembled outside the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday night demanding White's release. On Monday night, WSB-TV reports, armed protesters blocked traffic at the Wendy's location. (Brooks and MLK Jr. were mourned in the same place.)

