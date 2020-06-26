Elton John's Ex-Wife Takes Legal Action

(Newser) – Elton John's ex-wife has stayed largely out of the public eye since the couple's 1988 divorce—but now Renate Blauel is seeking an injunction against the singer. The Guardian reports that it's not clear why Blauel is doing so, but notes that injunctions are often sought for privacy issues or to prevent material from being published. The Sun claims the legal action has to do with John's autobiography, published last year, which includes scant mention of Blauel. Per the tabloid, the couple signed a non-disclosure agreement after they split, and lawyers for the exes "thrashed out a deal over what could and could not be included [in the book] but now ... Renate is seeking an official ruling." John actually says in the memoir that "Renate and I agreed when we divorced that we would never publicly discuss the intimate details of our marriage. And I am respecting that."

In the book, he also notes his regret over breaking Blauel's heart; he came out as gay after they divorced. He writes that he has nothing negative to say about her, and adds, "Despite all the pain, there was no acrimony involved at all. For years afterwards, whenever something happened to me, the press would turn up on her doorstep, looking for her to dish the dirt, and she never, ever has: she told them to leave her alone." Her lawyer says she hopes to resolve the situation amicably. Another one of John's female exes made headlines a few weeks ago; John paid for the knee replacement surgery for Linda Hannon, his former fiance, whom he left three weeks before their planned wedding. Per Page Six, the song "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" references her ("You nearly had me roped and tied, altar-bound, hypnotized"), but the two remained on good terms. (Read more Elton John stories.)

