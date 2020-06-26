Jon Stewart's New Film Takes a Beating

(Newser) – Steve Carrell plays a Democratic political consultant hoping to recruit a widowed farmer and retired Marine to run for office in rural Wisconsin in the aftermath of the 2016 election in Jon Stewart's new political satire Irresistible. But the second feature from the writer-director isn't nearly as well-received as his first (2014's Rosewater), even with the beloved Carrell in tow. One reviewer says the film, with a 41% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, seems to have been made by someone "who just became politically aware." And the hits keep coming:



It's a "moderately clever comedy" in which Rose Byrne "is especially funny as a principle-free woman who will lie about anything," writes Chris Hewitt at the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Still, "Irresistible ends up being anything but." Hewitt notes "nothing Byrne says over the course of 100 minutes is even half as blisteringly funny as a run-of-the-mill 30 minutes of the dearly departed Veep." And the film "comes off as condescending, particularly about small towns."

You might "retroactively appreciate Stewart's version of ingenuity, which can be summed up as, 'Well, it's supposed to suck, because everything sucks.'" But that's no justification for this film, which "banishes itself to tonal limbo and stays there," writes Matt Zoller Seitz at RogerEbert.com. Indeed, it "plays as if it might have been made by a young person who just became politically aware a few months ago." He gives it 1.5 stars.

