Herman Cain, Maskless at Tulsa Rally, Hospitalized

(Newser) – Two-time GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain, who was photographed without a face mask at President Trump's rally in Tulsa last month, has entered a hospital to be treated for the coronavirus. Cain, former CEO of Godfather's Pizza, tested positive Monday, CNBC reports. He "developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization" in the Atlanta area on Wednesday, a statement on his Twitter page said. Cain, 74, is alert and "resting comfortably," the post said, while pointing out that Cain is a cancer survivor. He's not on a ventilator, per Newsmax, where Cain is a contributor. Trump said he was thinking of nominating Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board last year, but Cain soon withdrew from consideration.

Cain had tweeted a photo of himself, not wearing a mask, at the June 20 rally. He was surrounded by people at the indoor event without masks. "Here's just a few of the #BlackVoicesForTrump at tonight's rally!" he wrote. "Having a fantastic time!" On Wednesday, he retweeted the news that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a lack of coronavirus restrictions at an Independence Day celebration Friday at Mount Rushmore. "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump," Caine wrote. "PEOPLE ARE FED UP!" Cain also once was chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, per Forbes, and launched his first presidential campaign in 2011. (Read more Herman Cain stories.)

