There's a New No. 3 in Cases; and a US Streak Continues

(Newser) – Cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in India over the weekend, resulting in an unwanted distinction for the nation of more than 1.3 billion people. It just passed Russia—in total numbers, anyway, not per capita—to take over the third spot in confirmed cases. The ranking as of Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins:

US: 2.88 million Brazil: 1.6 million India: 697,000 Russia: 686,000 Peru: 302,000

India, which began lifting restrictions last month, registered more than 24,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, reports the BBC, with much of the surge coming from southern states. One piece of better news: India's mortality rate is roughly half that of the rest of the world, 2.4% vs. 4.7%, though the reasons for that aren't clear. Its death toll of 19,693 is eighth in the world, well below that of the US, whose figure is nearing 130,000. Across the US, the rolling seven-day average of new cases set a record for the 27th consecutive day on Sunday, reports the Washington Post. The US logged more than 43,000 cases, with Arizona and Nevada reporting their highest related hospitalizations to date. (Read more India stories.)

