Tom Hanks Describes 'Very Different' Illnesses

(Newser) – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, his wife, are recovered from their March bouts with COVID-19, with no remaining symptoms or aftereffects. But he's still surprised by their different experiences with the illness. Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed in March, early in the pandemic, making them what he called the "canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience," People reports. The actors were in Australia for work, and that's where they were hospitalized. It took about two weeks for them to get over the disease, Hanks said, per the Guardian, but their experiences otherwise were dissimilar. "My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did," he said.

On the other hand, Hanks said, "I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes." That last symptom is not unusual for him, he joked. The star has publicly advocated following health guidelines to avoid contracting the coronavirus, and he did again in his Guardian interview. Wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing hands—"those things are so simple, so easy," Hanks said. He acknowledged that adherence has become a political issue, but said, "I don’t get it, man. I don't understand how anyone can put their foot down and say: 'I don’t have to do my part.'" (Read more coronavirus stories.)

