Comedian's Daughter Shot 3 Times at Traffic Light

"I'm so mad right now, I don't know what to do," says comedian and syndicated radio host Rickey Smiley, whose daughter was shot multiple times in a suspected road-rage incident in Houston Sunday night. Aaryn Smiley, 19, was shot three times but is expected to recover, NBC reports. Police say that after an altercation at a different location, occupants of a vehicle opened fire on men in another vehicle at a traffic light on the South Freeway around 8:45pm, injuring three of them. Smiley, who was in a different vehicle, was caught in crossfire, investigators say. She shared a photo of a blood-drenched car seat on Instagram. "This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me," she said. "I won't be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage."

Aaryn Smiley said the bullets that went through her legs were armored rifle bullets "made to go through anything," which is why they pierced her vehicle, but another bullet that would have hit her in the head "was not that kind and ended up lodged in the car." Rickey Smiley shared an emotional video Monday as he prepared to travel to Houston, CNN reports. "The reason I'm on Facebook Live is cause I just want you to see that it's raw and it's real. I want you to see what parents have to deal with when their children become victims of gun violence," he said. Smiley later said his daughter was out of surgery, but he hadn't been allowed to see her because of coronavirus restrictions.


