30-Year-Old Dies After 'COVID Party'

(Newser) – If going to a party at all seems like a bad idea these days, going to one in which attendees try to contract the coronavirus proved a fatal one for a Texas man, reports NEWS4SA. The 30-year-old man went to a "COVID party"—one hosted by someone known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. "The thought is people get together to see if the virus is real and if anyone gets infected," says Dr. Jane Appleby, the chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio, where the patient died this week. The man's tragic last words, per ABC News: "I think I made a mistake. I thought this was a hoax, but it's not."