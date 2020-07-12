Former USA Gymnastics Coach Busted on Lewdness Charges

(Newser) – A former coach, already suspended by USA Gymnastics, has been arrested in Las Vegas on 14 counts of lewdness with a child under age 14. The charges cover allegations between 2007 and 2013, police said. Terry Gray coached at a club in the city, Brown's Gymnastics, from 2009 to 2015, CNN reports. He's coached at gyms in Cincinnati and Southern California, as well. USA Gymnastics suspended Gray from coaching last year, per the New York Times. A suspended coach "is not permitted any contact with any U.S.A. Gymnastics-sanctioned event, member club, professional member or athlete involved with USA Gymnastics member clubs or events," the organization says.

The head of USA Gymnastics was asked about Gray during a Senate hearing in 2018, after a report that Gray had resumed coaching at a gym despite being under a temporary suspension. Kerry Perry said the organization was looking into the matter. "This isn't just any gymnastics coach," said a lawyer for 200 former athletes suing the organization over sexual abuse committed by Larry Nassar, a former team doctor. "This is somebody who coached national team athletes, world champion athletes, and Olympic athletes." Las Vegas police have called for any other victims to contact them. Gray, who is being held without bail, is due in court Monday. A conviction could bring a life sentence.


