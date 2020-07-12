Deceased Feline Gets Voter Registration Form

(Newser) – An Atlanta family says they received a voter registration form in the mail Wednesday—for their cat, Cody Tims, who died 12 years ago. "A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away," Carol Tims tells Fox 5 Atlanta. She says they were taken aback and somewhat amused when Cody's registration form turned up in the mail. "We have a voter registration application for Cody Tims! How did this happen? It's not reality, he's a cat and he's been dead for a long time." But she takes a pragmatic attitude, saying get-out-the-vote drives are inevitable in an election year.

story continues below

"There's a huge push but if they're trying to register cats, I'm not sure who else they're trying to register," she says. "I'm not sure if they're trying to register dogs, mice, snakes." The Secretary of State's Office insists the form didn't originate in their office and likely came from a third-party group with access to mailing lists. "This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing," the office says. "Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud." Asked how Cody would have voted, the Tims say he was a "Democat." Like all Georgians, Patch notes, the Tims have until Monday to register. (Read more voter registration stories.)

