Here's What Tucker Carlson Has to Say About Ousted Writer

(Newser) – Tucker Carlson weighed in on his former top writer three days after he resigned over secret racist online posts. Fox News on Saturday said it "strongly condemns" Blake Neff's posts, which it referred to as "abhorrent," "horrific," "racist, misogynistic and homophobic," Mediaite reports. Then, at the end of Monday night's show, Carlson spoke out. "What Blake wrote anonymously was wrong. We don’t endorse those words. They have no connection to the show," he said. "It is wrong to attack people for qualities they cannot control. In this country, we judge people for what they do, not for how they were born. We often say that, because we mean it. We will continue to defend that principle, often alone among national news programs, because it is essential, nothing is more important."

story continues below

"Blake fell short of that standard and he has paid a very heavy price for it," he continued, "but we should also point out to the ghouls now beating their chests in triumph at the destruction of a young man that self-righteousness also has its costs. We are all human. When we pretend we are holy, we are lying. When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all, and we will be punished for it, there's no question." He then said he's heading out on a long-planned trout fishing vacation for the next few days. One reaction to Carlson's segment: "Carlson is visibly less displeased with Neff in this clip than he is with the reporters who exposed Neff," tweeted Matt Ford of the New Republic. (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)

