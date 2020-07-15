Ghislaine Maxwell Has Secret Spouse: Prosecutor

(Newser) – Ghislaine Maxwell might have had company while hiding out all this time. Prosecutors say the accused sex offender is secretly married and refuses to reveal the name of her spouse, the New York Post reports. "In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services," Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said Tuesday in a video conference with Manhattan federal Judge Alison Nathan. "There's no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever," Moe added.

The detail emerged in a discussion about whether Maxwell should be freed on a $5 million bond, which she was ultimately denied. The Daily Mail notes one other mention of Maxwell's spouse—when Moe said Maxwell had toured her $1 million property in Bradford, New Hampshire last November with a mystery man. "The real estate agent told the FBI agent the buyers for the house introduced themselves as Scott and Janet Marshall," said Moe. "Both had British accents." The Mail previously traced Maxwell to a $2 million home belonging to her apparent lover, Scott Borgerson, who is CEO of the data-analytics company Cargometrics. But it's unclear whether Borgerson is the one who showed up in New Hampshire with Maxwell. (Maxwell allegedly wrapped her phone in foil.)

