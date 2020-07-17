Dems to Delegates: Don't Go to the Convention

(Newser) – Senate and House Democrats are being urged not to attend next month's Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin, where Joe Biden will be officially named as nominee. Senior adviser for Congressional affairs Chasseny Lewis sent an email to congressional chiefs of staff Thursday, saying members "should not plan to travel to Milwaukee" for Aug. 17-20 as "no delegates will travel to Milwaukee and Caucus and Council meetings will take place virtually," per NBC News. The convention's communications director, Katie Peters, reiterated that "all members of state delegations—including elected leaders—should plan to conduct their official business remotely" amid a surge of US cases of COVID-19. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved … drives every decision we make," Peters said in a statement.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also wrote to members Thursday, saying attendance at the convention in Jacksonville, Fla., would be limited "to comply with state and local health guidelines," per Politico. Delegates can attend events over the first three days and bring a guest to the final day, Aug. 27, when President Trump speaks. Alternate delegates may also attend the final day. The RNC plans to use both indoor and outdoor venues, per NBC. Jacksonville has made masks mandatory in public and indoor locations. On-site temperature checks and coronavirus testing will also be available. "We can gather and put on a top-notch event that celebrates the incredible accomplishments of President Trump's administration and his re-nomination for a second term—while also doing so in a safe and responsible manner," McDaniel wrote.


