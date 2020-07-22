When It Comes to COVID Cases, a New Big Global Number

Commuters, wearing protective face masks and face shields, wait for a bus in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Peru ordered mandatory the wearing of protective face masks and face shields for commuters using public transportation, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Commuters, wearing protective face masks and face shields, wait for a bus in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Peru ordered mandatory the wearing of protective face masks and face shields for commuters... (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)