Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks Now Greek Citizens

(Newser) – Rita Wilson, who is partially of Greek descent, and husband Tom Hanks are now officially Greek citizens. The country's prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced Sunday that the celebrity couple had received citizenship, posting an Instagram photo of them holding their new Greek passports alongside the PM and his wife. Wilson, 63, and Hanks, 64, have long owned a home on the Greek island of Antiparos, the Daily Sabah and Ekathimerini report. People reported earlier this month that the couple had arrived in Greece to celebrate Hanks' birthday.