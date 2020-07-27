Spencer Grammer Tries to Break Up Fight, Gets Hurt

(Newser) – Spencer Grammer, who voices Summer Smith on Rick and Morty, was injured Friday night trying to break up a fight in New York City's East Village. Grammer, who is the daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer, was, along with an unidentified 31-year-old man, trying to intervene in an altercation between an allegedly intoxicated man and workers at a restaurant. "My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation. Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating," the actress says in a statement to Us. "I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly."

The New York Daily News' sources say the incident started when the suspect walked up and demanded to be served, and workers refused, after which he allegedly got aggressive. "I saw a woman standing in the street, bleeding. She was just screaming, ‘Stop,'" says one man who witnessed the scene. Police posted a video of the suspect they are searching for, CNN reports. "We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care," Grammer's statement continues. "They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person." (Read more New York City stories.)

