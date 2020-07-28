Fauci Baseball Card Smashes Sales Record

(Newser)
Up for sale for 24 hours, Dr. Anthony Fauci's limited edition baseball card set "an all-time high print run record." Some 51,512 cards were sold for $9.99 each, according to Topps. The previous top-selling card featured Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s first hit, and only 19,396 of those were sold, per USA Today. Fauci's card, showing him throwing out a wild first pitch at Thursday's MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees, describes "a strong effort" that "signaled the official start of the 2020 MLB season." "I feel a little embarrassed and humbled," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases tells CNN. "I hope that Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle are not looking up at me saying, 'What the heck is going on here?'" (Meanwhile, the MLB's outbreak is "off-the-charts bad.")