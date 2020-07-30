For Third Day in a Row, Florida Sets Unwanted Record

(Newser)
–
Florida reported a record 186 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, then broke that record with 216 deaths on Wednesday. The unwanted trend continued Thursday when health officials logged 253 more deaths, reports NBC Miami. The state now has 6,586 deaths in total, per WESH. And Thursday's increase of 9,956 cases brings the total to 461,379. Only California, with more than 485,000 cases, has more, according to stats at CNN. Then comes Texas (418,000) and New York (414,000), before a sharp drop-off to New Jersey (180,000). New York still has the most deaths, (32,658), followed by New Jersey (15,798) and California (8,912). (Overall, the US death toll now exceeds 150,000.)