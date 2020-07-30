Medical Examiner Releases Regis Philbin's Cause of Death

(Newser) – Heart disease led to the death of retired TV host Regis Philbin last week at age 88. Officials in a Connecticut medical examiner's office said the cause of death was "myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease and hypertension," per USA Today. Philbin's family had cited natural causes in announcing his death. The longtime TV personality was buried after a private funeral Wednesday in Indiana at his alma mater, per the South Bend Tribune. "He is now resting in peace at Notre Dame," a university spokesman said.

The 1953 graduate raised money for South Bend and university needs over the years, including $2.75 million for the Philbin Studio Theatre on campus. "Regis regaled millions on air through the years, oftentimes sharing a passionate love for his alma mater with viewers," the school's president said this week. "He will be remembered at Notre Dame for his unfailing support for the university and its mission." (Letterman had high praise for Philbin.)

