Trump-Loving White Supremacist Loses It in Restaurant

Nothing like a little fine dining—especially when a self-proclaimed white supremacist explodes in a rage and punches a female staffer in the face. That's what happened at a restaurant in Nokomis, Florida, where a man identified as Nicholas Arnold Schock was caught on video going berserk, TMZ reports. "I'm a white supremacist, Aryan Nation will rule the world," he cried, a swastika tattoo inked across his bare chest. "People covered in tattoos are gonna be my closest relatives, I promise you." He then urged diners to "call Donald Trump, please" and shouted obscenities until he ran into a female staffer who held out her arms to block him.

Schock gave her a swift roundhouse slap to the face and cocked his arm for another strike when several men jumped him. They soon had Schock in a chokehold under a table and traded insults with him as he struggled to break free. "You hit a woman!" a guy shouted in an expletive-ridden tirade. "Four guys around and you hit a girl—think about it!" Law enforcement soon arrived and began calming Schock down as he said something like, "Get Donald Trump now." The Heavy notes that at one point he admitted to having "psycho problems." (See the video here, if you can stand it.) DeSoto County Jail records show that Schock was arrested in 2016 and jailed for 13 days after violating probation and allegedly carrying a concealed weapon. (Read more white supremacist stories.)

