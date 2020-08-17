Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will MC Last Night of DNC

(Newser) – The Democratic National Convention is kicking off Monday evening—and there will be star power, despite the fact that the proceedings will be mostly virtual, the New York Times reports. Organizers announced Monday that MCs over the four nights will be actresses Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Longoria will host proceedings Monday, Ross on Tuesday, Washington on Wednesday, and Louis-Dreyfus will MC Thursday, when Joe Biden is set to accept the nomination in a mostly empty Delaware ballroom. Before the pandemic, Democrats had planned to hold an in-person convention in Milwaukee. Monday's speakers will include Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders.

But despite the celebrities, it's not clear whether the convention will generate the same buzz as more traditional gatherings, especially since some of the speeches were recorded well in advance, the AP notes. Michelle Obama's speech was recorded last week, before Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Organizers announced Monday that three more Republicans will be joining former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in speaking in support of Biden, USA Today reports. They are former US Rep. Susan Molinari, former NJ Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, and former GOP gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman. They will speak during a segment called "We The People Putting Country Over Party." The convention can be seen on YouTube or on the Democrats' website. (Read more Democratic National Convention stories.)

