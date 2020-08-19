Trump: Iran Policy Needs to 'Snap Back'

(Newser) – The US will demand Thursday that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, President Trump said Wednesday, a move that follows America's defeat in trying to extend an arms embargo against Tehran, the AP reports. The administration's insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for a contentious dispute. It's possible that the US call will be ignored by other UN members—an outcome that could call into question the UN Security Council's ability to enforce its own legally binding decisions. "It's a snap back," Trump said Wednesday.

Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New York on Thursday to present the US demand to reimpose the sanctions, accusing Iran of significant non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The Trump administration wants to reimpose all international sanctions that had been eased under that deal. Other nations claim the US has no standing to make the demand because the Trump administration pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal two years ago. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.