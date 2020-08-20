Arrest of Man in Assault on Teen Theme Park Worker Was a Bit Dramatic

(Newser) – A couple accused of assaulting a teenage Sesame Place worker who asked them to wear masks are now facing multiple charges over the incident. Troy McCoy, 39, and Shakerra Bonds, 31, allegedly attacked the 17-year-old because he had, earlier in the day, reminded them to wear their masks at the Pennsylvania theme park on Aug. 9.

When police arrived at McCoy's home in the Bronx, New York, he allegedly attempted to barricade himself inside, NBC 10 reports. CBS Philly reports that he was ultimately taken into custody by US Marshals, however, and Bonds, who is believed to live at the same residence, is expected to surrender to authorities. The teen was left with a broken jaw and damaged teeth; a GoFundMe has been set up for him. Another employee who came to his aid was allegedly also punched by Bonds. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

