Newly Renovated Rose Garden Being Renovated Again

(Newser) – The White House's South Lawn and newly-renovated Rose Garden are undergoing repairs after suffering damage as a result of the Republican National Convention. President Trump accepted his party's nomination from the South Lawn, where a tent, stage, and lighting were erected, and more than a thousand people were seated, per the AP. The outlet notes the lawn has been "marred by brown patches" since then. It's now being re-sodded along with the Rose Garden, which underwent a major renovation just weeks ago. The renovation was intended to improve drainage. But that remained a problem as Melania Trump gave her RNC speech from the Rose Garden on Aug. 25—three days after she hosted a private party to celebrate the new look.

A source tells CNN that a turf lawn had to be laid over the garden lawn, which the AP describes as "a muddy mess." Officials note preparations for the RNC began before the garden's new sod was established and after a period of heavy rain. The source says the Rose Garden will now undergo repairs to deal with water drainage and "some minor complications with updated construction" and the Trump campaign is footing the bill. "The sod is being replaced at no cost to taxpayers," deputy press secretary Judd Deere tells CNN. Work is expected to wrap up on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on weather, reports the AP. The initial Rose Garden renovation, completed over three weeks, was paid for with private donations. (Read more White House stories.)

