Trump Says Nothing as Oregon Prepares for Mass Fatalities

(Newser) – Huge wildfires have combined and are closing in on towns and suburbs, rapidly deepening the crisis on the West Coast. "We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost," Oregon's emergency management director said Friday, the New York Times reports. Officials in several states have asked for help. Through it all, President Trump has not gotten involved. He has approved emergency declarations for California and Oregon but has publicly made no expression of support or empathy, per CNN. He mentioned California's fires at a rally last month, repeating his accusation that the state mismanages forests. "I said, you gotta clean your floors, you gotta clean your forests," Trump told the crowd. That's a contrast to his reaction when protests became violent; the president sent federal law enforcement officers to Portland and Seattle.

The White House issued a statement saying Trump is monitoring the battle against the fires, and Vice President Mike Pence expressed concern. Saying his daughter and son-in-law live in California, Pence told Fox News that "our hearts go out to all of those enduring or threatened by these fires, and I want to assure everyone that we're going to make sure that those courageous firefighters, that homeowners and businesses have the full support of the federal government." The fires have burned millions of acres and taken entire towns. Smoke covers much of Oregon, Washington and California. Residents of one town were told to leave because "there will be no firefighters protecting the city." At least 15 people have died, and dozens are missing in Oregon. "The federal government continues to support our western neighbors," the White House statement said, in what it called a "locally executed, state-managed" effort. (Read more wildfires stories.)

