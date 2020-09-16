Cuddle With This Giant Chicken McNugget for $90

(Newser) – "We've created a program that’s so compelling to our customers that it's stretching our world-class supply chain, and if demand continues at these levels, more restaurants will break supply," reads a recent memo sent by McDonald's to franchisees and employees around the nation. That program, per USA Today: a collaboration with rapper Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack label that features his own special limited-edition meal and a "capsule merch collection," which includes Mickey Dee's-branded T-shirts, hoodies, and other accessories. It's the first alliance between the fast-food giant and a celebrity since 1992, when Michael Jordan was the featured face on a McDonald's meal. So many people have been scooping up the new $6 repast—which includes a bacon-loaded Quarter Pounder With Cheese, fries with barbecue sauce, and a Sprite—that there's a new roadblock.

"It's been so lit, some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal," McDonald's says, adding that it's trying to get supplies to especially swamped restaurants, which are also seeing an influx of customers in "Sicko Mode" at the drive-thru. Due to the high demand, the Travis Scott Meal is now available through Oct. 4 only via the McDonald's app. Of particular interest in the Scott-McDonald's swag shop, per Fox News: a 3-foot-long Chicken McNugget body pillow selling for $90, though some say the true cost, likely due to tax and shipping, comes out closer to $120. The pillow is already showing up on sites like eBay with a price tag of up to $450. And it appears that the item has attracted a cult fan base. "idk who is spending $90 on a McNugget Cactus Jack body pillow, but honestly we probably have a lot in common," Business Insider reporter Kate Taylor tweets. (Read more McDonald's stories.)

