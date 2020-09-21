This Show Is Having a Big Night at the Emmys

(Newser) – Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy won top comedy acting Emmy Awards as the ceremony kicked off Sunday, a sign that the quirky little Canadian show was having a big night, the AP reports. O'Hara accepted the award virtually in the pandemic-safe ceremony. “Though these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I had with my dear Roses,” O'Hara said, surrounded in a decorated room by mask-wearing co-stars who play the Rose family members. Levy called it “ironical that the straightest role I ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance. I have to seriously question what I've been doing” for the past 50 years. Moments later, Levy's son Daniel, won the award for comedy writing for an episode of Schitt's Creek.

Host Jimmy Kimmel opened the show with a monologue that appeared to be defiantly delivered in front of a packed, cheering theater—until it was revealed they were clips from past Emmy shows. “Of course I’m here all alone. Of course, we don’t have an audience,” he said. “This isn’t a MAGA rally. It’s the Emmys.” With more than 100 long-distance video feeds with nominees ahead, “what could possibly go right?”

The producers of Sunday's broadcast have said gaffes could occur. Kimmel is on stage at downtown LA's Staples Center, central command for camera feeds relayed from 130 nominees socially distanced at home or elsewhere in 10 countries and 20 cities.

A minor gaffe marred Saturday's virtual Emmys for technical and other honors, when Jason Bateman's name was announced for a guest acting award that belonged to Ron Cephas Jones of This Is Us. Bateman was one of the few people on hand at the Staples Center for Sunday’s show, sitting in the audience during Kimmel’s opening monologue. Bateman sat stone faced amid a collection of cardboard cutouts, trading jokes with Kimmel after the host pointed out he was there.

Morgan Freeman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, D-Nice, Patrick Stewart and Oprah Winfrey are among those taking part in the show, which also promises the oddity of a live appearance by an alpaca named Isabella.

Other recent awards shows, including the BET Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards, bowed to the coronavirus with a mix of pre-taped and live segments. How the Emmys fare may influence Hollywood's awards season.