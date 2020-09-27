LAPD Officer Wounded Inside Station

(Newser) – A police officer was hurt in a shooting at a Los Angeles police station late Saturday, and a suspect is in custody, reports the AP. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a series of tweets that the shooting occurred at its Harbor Station. The officer was taken to a hospital with an injury that's not considered life-threatening, the department said. A suspect was in custody. Chief Michel Moore said in a tweet that the officer was stable. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sent his "best wishes for a quick and full recovery" for the officer in a tweet of his own.

Moore said in another tweet that the injured officer was not shot; KCAL-TV reports that he was pistol-whipped. “He is resting and will be ok. Bumps and bruises,” the tweet said. Speaking with reporters outside the hospital, the chief said an individual walked into the police station and spoke with the officer in the lobby. At some point, the individual got a hold of the officer's gun and fired shots, but the officer was not struck. Another officer fired shots at the individual but did not hit him, KCAL-TV reported. The suspect was later taken into custody.