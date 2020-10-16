(Newser) – There were plenty of attention-grabbing moments during President Trump's Thursday night town hall in Miami, but one attendee managed to steal some of the spotlight from him when she gushed over his looks. "I have to say, you have a great smile," Paulette Dale said to a beaming Trump (who seemed appreciative of the compliment) before asking her question on immigration. "You're so handsome when you smile." His pearly whites—and his answer— apparently didn't win her vote, however. "I'm not a fan," the retired college professor and registered Republican told the Miami New Times after the event was over. Dale noted Trump "steps in it every time he opens his mouth," and that she wishes he would "smile more and talk less."

She said she was pleased with his answer to her question on the DACA program, noting many of her former students at Miami Dade College were "Dreamers"—but it wasn't enough to get her to vote for him. Dale, who'd also submitted a question on climate change, says the president is simply too "combative" for her and "doesn't believe in science ... that's a big concern to me." She added, "I believe Joe Biden will listen to the experts." Still, she meant what she said about Trump's choppers. "I believe the man has a very nice smile; there was no reason not to comment on it," she noted. "Smiles are important to me. I like nice teeth." Meanwhile, the internet already has an actress in mind for who should play Dale on Saturday Night Live or any other programming, per TMZ and E! Online: Allison Janney of The West Wing. See a comparison pic here. (Read more President Trump stories.)

