What on earth will late-night hosts do if Joe Biden wins in two weeks? An AP story illustrates the problem. A study out of George Mason University counted jokes told about the 2020 race in September by Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. Out of 469, 455 were about Trump, leaving a mere 14 for Biden. Colbert and Fallon told an additional 64 jokes about members of Trump's family and administration. "When Trump's onstage, everyone else is blacked out," George Mason communications professor Robert Lichter tells the AP. Exhibit A: Colbert is out with a video poking fun at the president's dance moves at rallies. (Read more Stephen Colbert stories.)