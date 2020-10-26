Suspect Nabbed in Ballot Fire

(Newser) – A man was charged with lighting a fire in a Boston ballot drop box and damaging dozens of ballots, police said Monday. Worldy Armand, a 39-year-old Boston resident, was taken into custody late Sunday after officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect, per the AP. Armand faces a charge of willful and malicious burning. Authorities have not speculated about a motive. The FBI is investigating the fire, which was set around 4am in a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library downtown.

There were 122 ballots inside the box when it was emptied Sunday morning, and 87 of them were still legible and able to be processed. Voters can go online to see whether their ballot was processed. Those who used that drop box between Saturday afternoon and 4am Sunday and can’t confirm the status of their ballot online should contact the Boston Elections Department, officials said. Voters whose ballots were affected can either vote in person or by a replacement ballot that will be mailed to them.